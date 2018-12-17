Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Minister for Transport Nasir Hussain Dar, Transport Authority Secretary Muhammad Nadim Janjua, senior officials and transporters visited the proposed site for a state-of-the-art General Bus Stand at adjoining densely-populated Chitterparti town and reviewed the plan of plying the public transport on inter-district routes.

Earlier, the minister chaired a meeting, attended by the public transporters and discussed various issues related to the overloading, overcharging and other matters of identical nature in the public transport.

The meeting was attended by among others by AJK Transport Secretary Nadeem Ahmed Janjua, RTA Secretary Raja Farooq Akram, Motor Vehicle Examiners including Adeel Nawaz Choudhry and Mr Khokher and transporters including Ch Abdul Rehman, Khawaja Tahir, Raja Jamil, Manzoor Abbas, Raja Saqib, Raja Sarwar and others.

Sharing their ideas, the transporters emphasized the need for immediate the establishment of a new bus terminal at Chitterparti under the spirit to minimize the increased traffic congestion.

The transporters also pressed for plying a new bus and coach service between Mirpur and adjoining Bhimbher districts aimed at discouraging overloading and accident risks.

The meeting emphasized the need for the elimination of the mushroom growth of unlawful bus stops and stands on various inter-city and district routes in AJK.

Addressing the meeting, the Transport Minister revealed that the State Transport Department has conceived a project regarding computerization of the record of the Transport Department which, he observed, would be touchstone for the emergence of the welfare-oriented program for transporters.

“Besides Rs40 million development funds have been earmarked for strengthening and equipping the AJK Transport Department with latest means to ensure its vibrant performance for ensuring safe and comfortable travelling facilities for the commuters across the liberated territory”, the minister said.

Dar assured the transporters that he will utilize best of his energies and skills for the welfare of the department, addressing the genuine problems of the transporter community besides for ensure safe and comfortable travelling for the masses especially those travelling through public transport across AJK.

The minister strongly directed the transporters to immediate check overloading and overcharging in public transport. He also advised for in time fitness test of public transport vehicles.

The minister directed the law enforcement agencies, especially the officials of his department to focus on discouraging overcharging in public transport.

Nasir Hussain Dar said that he is actively working for materializing the drive for elimination of the out-of-date PSVs, which have completed their due age.

The meeting was informed that on the special directives of the AJK Transport Minister, the Transport Department has compiled a data regarding different tentacles of the public transport sector across AJK.