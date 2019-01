Share:

LONDON-Kurt Russell has slammed Hollywood for making it “more difficult” for female actors to do well in comparison to their male counterparts. The 67-year-old movie icon hit out at Hollywood for its ”historical” mistreatment of women, reported Contactmusic. “Historically we can look at the product that comes out of Hollywood and for the most part it is more difficult playing in that world as an actress than it is an actor.