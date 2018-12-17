Share:

Peace and Culture Organization Chairperson - the wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik - Mushaal Hussein Mullick has strongly condemned the arrest of the senior Kashmiri leadership protesting against the killing of Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Monday.

In her statement on Monday, she said that the coffin-clad protests, led by the JKLF Chief Yasin Malik and Hurriyat Forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq spoke volumes about the fact that the Indian forces’ brutality could not deprive the people of Kashmir of their right to self-determination.

She said that the arrest of peaceful protestors, especially the Kashmiri top leadership, proved that the Indian government was trying to take away Kashmir’s right to a peaceful protest; however, such tactics wouldn’t work.

The coffin-wearing protestors chanted slogans, saying ‘kill us all once’ and ‘for all against the killing spree by the Indian forces’ as they were trying to march towards Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh, Srinagar, where the senior leadership including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik were arrested.

Mushaal warned the Indian forces that their usage of force would not dampen the courage of the Kashmiri leadership and people. She said that the Indian forces should not kill the Kashmiris one by one as it would serve no purpose, because, “Even if a single Kashmiri is alive, the Indian forces could not establish its writ in the occupied land.”

Mushaal also lashed out at the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who threatened to respond against the unarmed Kashmiri protestors with bullets and added that the Indian forces have been using the same tactics for the last 70 years but could not thwart the peaceful protesters of Kashmir.

She said that the state-sponsored terrorism has continued unabated in IoK for the last seven-decades; however the world community, especially the United Nations, was criminally silence and no one stood up to stop India from this violence. She lamented that due to the Indian duress , the world community has miserably failed to implement its own reports pertaining to Kashmir.

She urged the world community to take notice of the Indian forces brutalities and should press the Indian government to ensure a solution to the long-pending Kashmir issue as per the United National resolution.