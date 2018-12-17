Peace and Culture Organization Chairperson - the wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik -
In her statement on Monday, she said that the coffin-clad protests, led by the JKLF Chief Yasin Malik and Hurriyat Forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq spoke volumes about the fact that the Indian forces’ brutality could not deprive the people of Kashmir of their right to self-determination.
She said that the arrest of peaceful protestors, especially the Kashmiri top leadership, proved that the Indian government was trying to take away Kashmir’s right to a peaceful protest; however, such tactics wouldn’t work.
The coffin-wearing protestors chanted slogans, saying ‘kill us all once’ and ‘for all against the killing spree by the Indian forces’ as they were trying to march towards Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh, Srinagar, where the senior leadership including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik were arrested.
She said that the state-sponsored terrorism has continued unabated in IoK for the last seven-decades;
She urged the world community to take notice of the Indian forces brutalities and should press the Indian government to ensure a solution to the long-pending Kashmir issue as per the United National resolution.