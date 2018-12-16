Share:

KASUR-A-Division police, under the directives of Sheikhupura RPO Bilal Siddiq Kamyana and Kasur DPO Dr Asif Shehzad, raided a house in suburban village Fatehpur and arrested a proclaimed offender.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Nabeel Ahmed, son of Safdar Ali, admitted to be the gunman of PML-N MPA Malik Ahmed Saeed who had got attention in Hussain Khanwala child abuse scandal.

The police, during the raid, recovered Rs100,000 cash and a pistol from his possession while an accomplice of him managed his escape.

The accused, during the police interrogation, confessed to have committed four criminal acts in Kasur and at least a dozen in Lahore.

He confessed to have shot in leg a servant of trader Sanaullah Ansari and robbed him of Rs150,000 near Dangi Pura about five months ago.

The servant was admitted to DHQ Hospital whence he was referred to a hospital in Lahore where his leg was amputated.

When contacted, MPA Malik Ahmed Saeed said that the accused was his gunman during the election campaign.

He said that the suspect's mother was the resident of his native village Fatehpur, and he maintained that he knew not his involvement in criminal activities.

WOMAN DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A woman was killed after the motorbike she rode was hit by a speeding truck in the jurisdiction of Saddr police here the other day.

According to the police, Mohsin was on his way on a motorbike along with his wife Naseema Bibi.

The couple just reached near Gehlan Railway Crossing when a seeding truck hit the bike.

As a result, Naseema Bibi died on the spot while Mohsin sustained critical injuries. The police have registered a case.