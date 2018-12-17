Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Monday has recorded his statement before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Peshawar, in the Malam Jabba land lease corruption scandal.

After the hearing, CM Mehmood Khan talked to media and said that it was his last hearing and that he has no connection with the case. He said he has nothing to do with the said land as he has not signed any document in this regard.

CM told that NAB just summoned him as former for tourism and has given him a clean chit in Malam Jabba land lease case.

Earlier, on December 11, NAB had summoned Mehmood Khan. According to sources, 275 Kanal of land was allegedly leased out in Malam Jabba to Atif’s relative which incurred losses to the national exchequer.



According to NAB officials, Mehmood has been summoned for questioning in his capacity as the former provincial minister for sports, culture, tourism and museums. He will be questioned about his alleged involvement in the scam during the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in KP.

Earlier in January this year, it emerged that the KP government had illegally leased 275 acres of land in Malam Jabba, a tourist attraction in Swat district, which belonged to the provincial forest department.

The provincial government was to lease a mere 17-acre patch: five acres for construction of a hotel and 12 acres for a chairlift project, for 15 years. However, instead it allegedly gave 275-acre land to a private company on lease for 33 years, violating the rules and regulations.

The vast tract was reportedly leased despite objections by the KP Ehtesab Commission and CM's inspection team.

NAB had launched an inquiry into the matter on the instructions of its chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal.