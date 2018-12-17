Share:

KARACHI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics from Karachi to Riyadh, recovered million of rupees drugs.

According to ANF spokesperson, the personnel of the ANF posted to the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi intercepted a passenger, namely Javed Ali on a tip-off and recovered Crystal methamphetamine (‘ice’) from his possession, adding that the drugs recovered were confined in eight bottles of the oil and the passengers was attempting to smuggle it from Karachi to Riyadh when the ANF personnel on a tip-off intercepted him and foiled the smuggling bid while also arrested a passenger.

According to the spokesperson, the recovered drugs worth in millions of rupees in an international market. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Rangers and police in a joint operation arrested three suspects allegedly involved in extortion activity in Orangi Town. The three suspects, namely Bilal, Amir Hamza and Irfan were arrested during a joint operation conducted by Rangers and police in Orangi Town. According to Rangers spokesperson, the arrested suspects had demanded Rs1500000 from a businessman, namely Noor Alam resident of sector 11, Orangi Town. The culprits phoned to him on December 10 and demanded extortion money.

They also warned him of dire consequences if he fails to provide the extortion money or inform the law enforcers about the extortion threats. The complainant later registered an FIR No 343/18 at the Mominabad police station.

Upon which, the police and Rangers started investigations and traced and arrest the suspects involved in threatening and demanding extortion money from the trader. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. Further investigation was underway.