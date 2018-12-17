Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed solidarity with the journalists and has condemned the attack on a cameraman by the guards of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

The PML-N leader assured the journalists that justice would be done when the matter would be looked into.

Earlier, the guards of Nawaz Sharif attacked a cameraman, belonging to a private television channel. The cameraman was severely injured after the brutal attack by the guards. He was filming Nawaz Sharif as he was leaving the Parliament House when the security guards attacked him.

In a video, the cameraman was running to save himself and he was being chased by the guards. The cameraman was eventually caught and was pushed to the ground and received several kicks to the face.

After the vicious attack, the cameraman was left unconscious. His nose and mouth were bleeding and he was shifted to the Poly Clinic hospital. The journalists managed to catch one of the guards and handed him over to the Parliament House security. Another guard managed to flee.