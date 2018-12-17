Share:

LAHORE - Polio is near eradication as only eight cases have been reported in the country so far, while no case has been reported in Punjab province.

This was stated by Director of Health Services Punjab Dr Munir Ahemd here on Sunday. Responding to a question, he said that three cases were reported from FATA, one from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), three in Balochistan and one in Sindh, while no case was reported from any part of the Punjab province so far.

In reply to a question, he regretted that the crippling disease could not be eradicated in 2018. However, he assured that soon Pakistan would be polio-free as best efforts were being made to achieve the target. He said that a national action plan for polio eradication was being implemented in the province and international agencies had also acknowledged Punjab government’s efforts in that regard.

He said that the provincial government was pursuing a comprehensive development plan and projects like Saaf Pani and Rural Sanitation had been started for well-being of people of rural areas.