Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has said that the government is committed to bring tax reforms and expand tax net to put the country on path of progress and prosperity.

Addressing a press conference here in Lahore on Monday, he said the number of taxpayers in the country has increased by 30 per cent during the last one year.

He said 1.4 million taxpayers have so far filed their tax returns while they can also file their tax returns today.

The minister said it has been decided to translate the Federal Board of Revenue policies and tax laws into Urdu language for making the tax system easier to be understood by common man.