Director General of Lahore Development Authority Amna Imran Khan has directed the officials to facilitate construction of houses and habitation in LDA Avenue-1 housing scheme and facilitate the plot owners. She paid a visit to LDA Avenue-1 housing scheme situated on Raiwind Road on Sunday and told the officials to make functional the newly constructed community centre at the scheme immediately. She said the under-construction office building should be completed within 15 days. She asked for deputing necessary staff at this office for convenience of plot owners. The DG directed the officials to request the court to hear the cases involving the scheme at the earliest. She asked for making workable proposals for revenue generation from commercial plots of Jubilee Town housing scheme. All the three additional directors general of LDA Rana Abdul Shakoor, Rana Tikka Khan and Zarif Satti, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and Director of Estate Management Kh Toqueer Hassan along with other relevant officers accompanied the director general during this visit.–Staff Reporter