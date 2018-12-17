Share:

The spokesperson of Foreign Office of Pakistan Dr Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistan is committed to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan alongwith international community and other stakeholders.

In a tweet, he said peace talks are being held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Afghanistan and we hope this will help end bloodshed in that country and bring peace to the region.

Prior to this, the Afghan Taliban spokesman said that Zabihullah Mujahid said that representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the UAE would also take part in the meeting, which follows at least two meetings between Taliban officials and US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar.

The meetings come as diplomatic efforts to resolve the Afghan conflict have intensified, although the Taliban have so far refused to deal directly with the Western-backed government in Kabul, which it considers illegitimate.

The Taliban say the presence of international forces in Afghanistan is the main obstacle to peace but have said that issues including mutual recognition with the Kabul government, constitutional changes and women’s rights can be negotiated.

On Saturday, the United States said it welcomes actions Pakistan is taking to promote a negotiated solution to the war in neighbouring Afghanistan.