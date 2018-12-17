Share:

Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including joint ventures, defence production, training and intelligence, reported by Radio Pakistan.

The agreement came during Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's interaction with the Egyptian Military and political leadership in Cairo.

They also agreed to improve cooperation for regional peace and stability.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, military to military relations, defence and security cooperation were discussed. The Egyptian leadership highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and the determination of the Pakistani nation in combating terrorism.

The Army Chief held meetings with General Mohamed Zaki, Commander in Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces and Minister of Defence and Military Production and Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid Hegazy, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

The Army Chief also met Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar.

Grand Sheikh commended the efforts of Pakistan Army in eliminating the scourge of terrorism from the country. He also appreciated issuance of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' Fatwa on the issues arising from extremism by religious scholars of all schools of thoughts of Pakistan. He added that Islam is a religion of moderation and a complete code of conduct, which must not be linked with terrorism and extremism in the global community.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also emphasized the need to harness Muslim youth towards enlightenment, technological advancement, moderation and harmony.