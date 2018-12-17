Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has been elected as Vice President and Rapporteur of the Conference of Parties to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at COP24 in Katowice, Poland, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Pakistan was one of the two countries elected to this position from Asia-Pacific group, by acclamation, a foreign ministry statement said.

The other bodies in which Pakistan secured seats include executive board of Clean Development Mechanism, Standing Committee on Finance, Adaptation Committee, Consultative Group of Experts, and Technology Executive Committee.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam, who led Pakistan’s delegation to COP24, said: “Pakistan’s election to the second highest position at the UN Climate Convention, as well as to the five other bodies related to climate change, is a strong reaffirmation by international community of both Pakistan’s strong credentials within the multilateral arena and a strong vote of confidence in Pakistan’s substantial contribution towards international efforts aimed at tackling climate change.”

Pakistan’s election to these important bodies, he said, ‘reflects the acknowledgment among member states of the United Nations about Pakistan’s constructive engagement in this important area as well as its role as an ardent advocate of dialogue and cooperation’.

As vice-president of COP and a member of these key bodies on climate change, Pakistan will continue to remain actively engaged with the work of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, especially on the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Working with other member states, Pakistan will continue in its endeavours to make global response to climate change stronger, equitable and more responsive to the collective climate related challenges.

Representatives of Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Climate Change assisted the Adviser to the Prime Minister during COP-24.