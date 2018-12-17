Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged the world to stop India’s killing spree in Indian-held Kashmir and New Delhi’s barbarianism was touching new heights.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday strongly condemning the killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians in Pulwama area of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) by Indian security forces said that the Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future. “Only dialogue & not violence & killings will resolve this conflict. We will raise issue of India’s human rights violations in IOK & demand UNSC fulfil its J&K plebiscite commitment,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Speaking at a news conference here, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the world should unite to stop the massive human rights violations in the held territory.

Earlier, Indian forces killed 14 civilians in Occupied Kashmir. The Indian troops fire bullets, pellets and teargas shells targeting the protesters. The bloodshed on December 15 capped the deadliest year in the region since 2009, with nearly 550 killed so far including some 150 civilians, according to a monitoring group.

More than 100,000 people have been killed by the Indian forces in the freedom struggle since 1989.

Qureshi said Indian barbarism in Kashmir was touching new heights and the bloodshed must be stopped. He said that in the latest incident some 14 Kashmiris were killed and 300 wounded. He said that more than 500 Kashmiris were killed during the current year alone.

The foreign minister further said that he had written letters to the secretary generals of United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, besides addressing the UN Human Rights Commission for bringing their attention to such grave human rights violations in Held Kashmir.

“Human rights organisations and other world bodies should immediately intervene against the state terrorism by Indian forces against Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir,” he added.

Qureshi said he had requested OIC secretary general to convene a meeting of ministerial level contact group of the Islamic countries to take notice of the human rights violations in Kashmir.

He also said the OIC secretary general had responded in positive and asked him to submit a formal request in that regard, adding he told the secretary general that Pakistan was ready to host the proposed meeting and even ready for the meeting in Doha.

The minister said Pakistan was planning to organise an international conference on Kashmir on February 5 next year in London to highlight Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir.

He urged the Pakistani diaspora and Kashmiris living abroad to launch a mass campaign in this regard.

Pakistan, he said, will continue extending its moral, political, and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their just cause for right to self-determination. He said all political parties of Pakistan were unanimous over Kashmir issue.

He stressed the need for passing a joint resolution in the National Assembly to condemn the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said India was using provisions of anti-terrorism laws against peaceful protests of innocent Kashmiris, which was regrettable.

To a question, the minister said Pakistan supported peace in Afghanistan through an intra-Afghan dialogue process. He said peace in Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly condemns the horrific bloodbath in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian occupation force that has resulted in the death of 14 innocent Kashmiris and injuries to more than 300 protesters.

The mindless killing spree carried out by the Indian occupation forces on Saturday is yet another example of the Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris. India continues to kill and maim, under the garb of ‘combating terror,’ said a foreign ministry statement on Sunday.

In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, every man, woman or a child who protests against India’s illegal occupation and brutalities against innocent and hapless Kashmiris, is a ‘terrorist,’ it added.

India has continued to ignore legitimate demands for international probe into gross and systematic human rights violations, including use of pellet guns, excessive use of force, arbitrary arrest and detentions, as well as continued sexual violence, as a part of overall impunity enjoyed by the Indian security forces, the statement said.

“The dissociation of India from reality is alarming, more so for India itself. To try to deflect international attention from Kashmir, India continues to launch a volley of attacks along the Line of Control, killing and maiming innocent civilians, living along the border,” said the statement.

It added: “Around 1.5 billion people of this region have been deprived of peace and prosperity for the last 70 years by India, as it backed off from implementing the promises it made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and with the international community.”

The ministry said the government and the people of Pakistan “reaffirm their continued and resolute moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their valiant struggle for realization of the fundamental right to self determination.”

Pakistan, it said, “calls upon the international community to call upon India to put an immediate halt to the bloodshed in held Kashmir and to be cognizant of its responsibilities in the matter. India has to allow investigations by an independent fact finding Commission of UN, OIC and IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) into the ongoing gross human rights violations in Kashmir and to fulfill its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.”

Shutdown continues in Held Kashmir

A complete shutdown was observed across Occupied Kashmir and Chenab Valley in Jammu region for the second consecutive day on Sunday, to mourn the killings of 14 Kashmiris by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation and firing on protesters in Kharpora Sirnoo area of Pulwama district Saturday.

Sunday’s strike was part of the three-day shutdown call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Indian authorities suspended mobile internet services in Srinagar and all other parts of the territory. Train service also was suspended in the territory.

On the call of JRL, a march will be conducted towards Indian army headquarters tomorrow in Badami Bagh, Srinagar, to register protest against the killings. The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement in Srinagar said, “It would be far better for India to finish Kashmiris off once and for all as India is only interested in our territory and forcibly holding it while systematically eliminating the people”.