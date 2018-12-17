Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to request Cricket Australia to play at least two One Day Internationals in Karachi, sources informed.

A five-match ODI series is scheduled between Pakistan and Australia from March 19-31 in the United Arab Emirates.

The two teams will face each other again at the end of October when Pakistan will play a series of two Tests and three T20Is down under.

The board is expected to make the request in January.

The PCB has decided to invite Australian officials to send its delegation to Karachi in view of monitoring the security arrangements in the coming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches scheduled in the city.

The Pakistani board had earlier put the same request to their Australian counterpart but the offer did'nt materialise.