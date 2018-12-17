Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Sunday that peace could not be restored in the region unless stability was brought in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued from the party’s provincial secretariat Watar Kor, he said that Pakistan should play its role in bringing peace to Afghanistan as peace was a prerequisite for progress and development.

“Islamabad should take steps to remove the trust deficit between the two brotherly countries,” he said, adding that federal government should take the parliament into confidence regarding the memorandum of understanding signed during the tripartite ministerial dialogue in Kabul.

Aftab Sherpao said that Pakistan should take steps for bringing peace to Afghanistan instead of being dictated by the US. He also called for taking steps to bolster regional cooperation in various sectors.

“Pakistan should facilitate the Afghan peace process and help create an enabling environment to end the ongoing conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives,” he stressed.

Commenting on the performance of the federal government, the QWP leader said that the rulers had added to the woes of the people as they could not provide any relief to the masses.

He said that price hike, inflation and unemployment had created a host of problems for the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.

ANP FOR FULL IMPLEMENTATION OF NAP

Awami National Party Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain emphasised the need for full implementation of the National Action Plan to get rid of the menace of terrorism and extremism.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with APS fourth anniversary, he said that they have rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He said that unfortunately the National Action Plan was not fully implemented which led to resurfacing of terrorist activities in the country. He said that Army Public school carnage was the second largest terrorist attack in world history which resulted in killing of 132 innocent children and injuring several others.

Iftikhar said that today government should pledge to fully implement all 20 points of National Action Plan.

He said that it is need of the time that the commission which was formed after four years completes it work and satisfies the parents of the martyrs of December 16 attack.

He said that the world scenario is constantly changing and now there is no space for good and bad Taliban. Indiscriminate action would be needed to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

2,225 COPS IMPARTED INTEL-BASED TRAINING

A total of 2,225 police officials of different ranks have been imparted specialised training in 84 different courses conducted in the police school of intelligence Abbottabad during the last two years.

The officials equipped with latest specialised intelligence based training included 2,194 male and 31 female police officials. Intelligence is undoubtedly the key to crime control and counter terrorism around the world. Nowadays counter terrorism efforts, intelligence gathering and intelligence analysis play a very important role.

To raise a specialised cadre of intelligence staff trained in modern-day techniques of intelligence collection, through both human and technological means, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police established the police school of intelligence at Abbottabad in June 2014.

In the school, police jawans are imparted necessary intelligence based training on latest scientific lines to effectively halt the occurrence of anti-state activities. Moreover, the jawans are being trained how to spy and collect in time correct information against hardcore criminals.

Nine different courses from one to 4 weeks duration are being arranged in the school. These include courses in Basic Intelligence, Intelligence Awareness, Intelligence Orientation, Intelligence Cultivation, Basic Interrogation, Basic Surveillance, Information Analysis, Special Intelligence and Technical intelligence.

In the school, during the last two years, a total of 84 courses were held in which 2,225 male and female police officers from across the province were imparted intelligence based necessary training.

Ex-army officers who had experience in intelligence gathering through human and technological means have been appointed as instructors to train officers of different cadres. Mostly, the officers from the Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department and District Security Branch are trained in the school.

In addition, police personnel nominated from across the province also take part in the training. Serving and retired officers of Intelligence Bureau regularly visit and deliver lecturers as guest speakers. The overall performance of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police, specially, in the field of intelligence against the wanted criminals and terrorists has been improved a lot since the establishment of the school.