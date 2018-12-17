Share:

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday confiscated thousands of gutka packets and hundreds of kilograms of stale fish during raids conducted in different areas of the city. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that the raids were made on the tips provided by PFA vigilance cell. PFA seized 15,000 gutka packets of One-To-One, Rattan, GM and different other brands during inspection of warehouses. The sale of hazardous gutka is strictly banned under the PFA’s ongoing campaign against it titled “Gutka Free Punjab Mission”. PFA also seized 750kg stale fish while carrying out an operation in Fish Market, located at Lohari Gate. The DG said that all confiscated material was sent to Lahore Waste Management Company’s site for dumping as per eco-friendly policy. He informed that food safety teams also served warning notices for improvement to 37 food points. –Staff Reporter