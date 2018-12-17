Share:

Philippines' Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018 on Monday after the final stage of the contest, which took place in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 24 years old beauty queen, who has conquered the "Universe", became the fourth Filipino to bring home the crown.

Fresh Miss Universe was among the most trending topics on Twitter since the beginning of the contest. Before getting the title, Gray reportedly was a singer and model with a Master Certificate in Music Theory from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, US.

Venezuelan model and actress Sthefany Gutierrez was named the runner-up, while Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green finished third.

Yulia Polyachikhina, Miss Russia 2018, whose costumes were considered by the public and hosts among the best, dropped out of the competition at the selection stage before the semi-finals earlier on Monday.

