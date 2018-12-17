Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro said Sunday that PIA was moving in the right direction and government will provide every possible support for its revival.

He expressed these views during his visit to PIA head office. President and CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik received the minister and briefed him about the performance of national flag carrier.

Addressing senior officials of PIA, the minister for aviation said that PIA had lot of potential and it could regain its lost glory in the past. The government is willing to extend all possible support to make it viable entity.

Soomro said, “In order to compete in today’s market, we must make best use of service and technology. Customer should be our main focus.” He also stressed upon austerity measures to be adopted in the national flag carrier. In this regard, he appreciated the measures taken by the present management under the leadership of Air Marshal Arshad Malik. He showed his satisfaction over the initiatives taken by him which were bearing fruit.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik apprised the aviation minister about the current management initiatives such as reopening of routes, new destinations being planned to increase the airline’s network, improvement in food service, scheduling, and cost savings. He said that things were improving and they were working on convenience of schedule, opening of new destinations. Arshad Malik said, “Besides passenger market, we are discovering other niches to enhance airline’s revenue especially the cargo sector which has tremendous potential.”

At the end, he thanked the aviation minister for the visit and his encouragement and support for the airline.