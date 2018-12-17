Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the citizens to use Pakistan Citizen Portal for effective resolution of their issues.

In a social media message, the prime minister said that people should use the complaint portal launched on Oct 28 to get immediate response and effective resolution of their issues.

He said: “Some 172,000 complaints were received in last 47 days of which 59,000 resolved and others are in process. Of these, 29,000 applicants gave feedback with 57% expressing 100% satisfaction.”

“I want everyone to use this portal so government can improve its delivery to the people,” the premier urged and shared the portal’s link.

Prime Minister had launched Pakistan Citizen Portal in the last week of October with the aim to quickly redress problems of the people and at the same time having a proper feedback about his government and flaws and lacunae in the system.

At the time of launching of the portal, the Prime Minister termed the move his government’s innovative programme which would bring a quantum change in governance by enabling the people to directly approach the Prime Minister and have direct say in the government affairs through registration of their complaints and suggestions, highlighting the functioning of all the ministries, departments and offices.

Prime Minister said that it was one of the manifestations of ‘Naya Pakistan’ in which the people would get a sense of ownership and would become part of the government by coming up with suggestions to improve the governance.

Prime Minister had said that the idea to launch such a web portal was first of its kind in the country’s history, interconnecting about 4000 government offices.