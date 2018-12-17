Share:

A Prison Management Information System (PMIS) team gave a presentation to Punjab Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich and Prisons Inspector General Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig. The team briefed Warraich and Baig in accordance with the 100-day plan. The PITB will initially implement the PMIS application at six of 20 jails across Punjab. Through the PIMS developed, by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), information of 51,747 prisoners, 14,895 visitors and 136 patients hospitalized in jails has been gathered as a pilot project. The application has modules including complete prisoner management including remissions, hospital affairs, visitor management, HR management, automated summary of daily duty roaster, bank management, store management and factory affairs. These modules would make the performance of provincial jails more transparent and bring in improvements and efficiency, the minister added. –Staff Reporter

Prisons IG Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig said that it was needed to update prison records to strengthen the criminal justice system.

Salient features of PMIS include comprehensive online database of more than 3,000 inmates which uses an automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS), planning and execution of reformatory measures, regulation and management of day-to-day affairs related to courts, facilitation of the public through fast-track registration of interviews and instant redressal of public grievances, maintenance of a comprehensive database of prison staff, including their career profiles, salaries, bank accounts and hr-related data, stock and inventory management, which includes management and automation of the grain godowns, medicine stores and other miscellaneous stores and automation of budgeting, procurement processes and financial transactions.