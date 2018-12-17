Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that devolution of power and development funds at grassroots level will be ensured in the new local bodies (LB) system.

Presiding over a meeting at his office to review progress on 100 days plan on Monday, Usman Buzdar said that he is desirous to transform Punjab as a model province with regard to implementation on this plan.

He said that steps having far-reaching effects are being taken in healthcare, education and agriculture sectors. The promises made for the provision of employment and construction of homes will also be fulfilled, he added.

The chief minister divulged that historic changes are being introduced in tourism and livestock sectors.

On the occasion, a briefing was given to the chief minister about special projects and steps of 15 selected departments.