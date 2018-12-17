Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Ports and Shipping Syed Ali Zaidi Sunday said President Asif Ali Zardari should better concentrate about (securing) his foreign currency accounts instead of worrying about the country's economy.

In a statement, the minister lambasted Asif Ali Zardari, saying the people who had ruined the country and plunged it into quagmire were pretending themselves as the sole sympathizer of masses.

He said Zardari should have endured incarceration for promoting and strengthening democracy. Pakistan Peoples Party already margenilised to Sindh would soon squeeze further owing to deeds of Mr Zardari.

He said the national squad of corruption had made hat trick of looting and plundering the country.

Castigating Zardari, he said Former President Asif Ali Zardari had a rich experience of plundering national exchequer and use to take refuge in democracy to avoid accountability. The looting of such scale of money in any other country will land straight to jail the person, he added.

He said democracy earned a bad name owing to nepotism and cruelties of so called leaders. Billions of rupees stashed abroad in launches, and anonymous boats belonged to the people and especially the people of Sindh.