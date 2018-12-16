Share:

ISLAMABAD-The preparations of the forthcoming festival of Christmas are in full swing in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as the Christian community living across the country is preparing to celebrate their religious festival with great fervour and zeal. Stalls carrying Christmas props and Christmas trees have been setup at various markets in the twin cities.

Besides Christmas celebrations by local community, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Pur Fazal Kaliseya Pakistan will also hold Christmas celebrations at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum) on December 20. The objective of the celebrations is to express a message of solidarity and unity with the Christian community from a cultural perspective. The special features of the event include, congregation of Christian community, cake cutting ceremony, erection of Christmas trees, distribution of sweets among children by Santa Claus and Christmas carol singing competition among church choirs. The opening ceremony will include vibrant cultural performances at Heritage Museum. A large number of people belonging to the Christian community are expected to attend these celebrations.

While preparing for Christmas, the Christian minority living in Pakistan will renew their spirit of celebrating Christmas which continues throughout the month.

From official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies in small communities, the joyous occasion fills the atmosphere with colours, symbols and traditions of Christmas.

The members of the Christian community, all rich and poor prepare for this festivity to signify the birth of Jesus Christ through lighting up the Christmas tree. Groups of young boys and girls prepare carols to present them on Christmas day in melodious tones to celebrate the Christmas functions that bring people together to feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the festival. With a few days left for Christmas, the members of the Christian community have begun decorating Christmas trees and nativity scenes in their localities.