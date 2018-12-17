Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of the price hike and shortage of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the province and ordered action against those responsible for increasing the LPG price.

He has directed the administration to take action against those who have created artificial shortage of LPG, adding that it should be available to the people at the fixed rates. “Law will come into action against those found involved in selling the LPG at high rates,” he added.

“The administration should also initiate immediate steps to remove the shortage of LPG,” the CM said. He added that the people cannot be left at the mercy of mafia which was responsible for creating an ‘artificial’ shortage of LPG and its sale at high rates. “The people should be provided necessary relief as soon as possible,” the CM concluded.