Islamabad - Government of Punjab requires Rs100 billion to keep river Ravi from untreated affluent of Lahore, MD WASA said on Sunday.

Currently, the sewerage water of WASA, Lahore is going untreated into river Ravi and we are planning to install 6 water treatment plants at different locations to clean the sewerage before it disposes off into Ravi, said Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority, Lahore Syed Zahid Aziz while talking to a group of Islamabad-based journalist, officials from embassy of Japan and JICA on water-related projects carried out by WASA in collaboration with JICA.

First Secretary, Deputy Head of Economic and Development Section, Embassy of Japan Shinichi HONDA was also present in the briefing. For installation of plants to treat the sewerage of Lahore requires Rs100 billion, he maintained.

He said that WASA was working on plan to utilise the surface water for Lahore area and by 2035 it is expected that 80 percent of water for Lahore will be coming from the surface water. In the first phase, we will use 100 cusecs water from Bambawali Ravi Bedian (BRB) canal which will be enhanced in phases and will be completed by 2035. The project is expected to cost around Rs18 billion, he added.

Aziz said that to save the water, they are working on multipronged strategy including revising water charges for the consumers, bringing regulations for mosques, shrines and car wash. The MD said that WASA was facing severe problems regarding non-revenue water and currently, only 40,000 meters were installed in the water supply system. The current billing system of WASA mainly relies on the fixed tariff slabs based on plot size of the residential and commercial buildings, he added. He said that procurement of 700,000 mechanical consumer water meters was needed, costing around Rs5.6 billion.

He said that currently their account is balance but they would have to increase the cost of water which is only 5 paisa per litre and has not been revised for long. WASA has recommended the board to increase the water charges by 40 percent annually for the domestic consumers for coming 3 years, he said.

Water supply to service stations in Lahore has already been stopped and now we are using underground water but still we have to follow the sewerage and sanitation rules, MD WASA said.

“We have served 2 months notices to car wash facilities for installation of treatment plants but the deadline has already expired and now another 3 weeks’ notice will be issued to fulfil the task,” Aziz said. After 3 weeks, the car wash facilities who will not obey the orders will be sealed, he added.

Regarding use of ablution water from mosques and shrines in WASA area, he said that ablution water did not carry any hazardous material and could safely be used for watering plants. The horticulture department is planning to use this water for watering of plants and will collect water from around 70 big mosques and shrines of the area, he added. “According to our estimates we can retrieve 100,000 litres of ablution water from Data Darbar only,” the MD added.

Aziz maintained that WASA-Lahore was the second largest water utility agency of Pakistan providing water supply, drainage, and sanitation service to around 11.3 million people.

The MD said that with JICA’s assistance of Rs5 billion, multiple projects had been completed including preparatory study for improvement of water supply, sewerage, and storm water, business and WASA regulation plans, energy management and improvement of the agency.

Aziz said that in phase-I, pumps and thrash racks were installed on main outfall and machinery was supplied for retrieval of sewerage and drainage of water while in phase-II, pumping machinery and thrash racks were replaced for retrieval of sewerage and drainage. He said that with Japan’s help, 105 tube wells in Lahore were replaced; technical equipment were provided for conserving energy and savings in water supply system.