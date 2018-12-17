Share:

MOSCOW : Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged the UK public to assess the activities of the BBC broadcaster, which is seeking at any cost to find any proof of Moscow’s alleged role in the “yellow vests” protests in France and is effectively engaged in producing fake news. “I have a question for these British media regulators and the public: how do they assess such a compilation of facts that the employees of their TV and radio broadcasters are engaged in?” the foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on Sunday.

She recalled that the UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) regularly opened probes into alleged broadcasting code breaches by Russian media outlets, claiming that the investigations were triggered by the UK public’s complaints sent to the regulatory authority. Zakharova stressed that Ofcom’s allegations had no factual basis. “How does the UK public assess the compilation that BBC journalists are involved in? I recall that the BBC is a corporation that is funded by public fees.

How do they assess these absolutely non-journalistic approaches?” she went on.

Zakharova also emphasized the cynicism of journalists working for BBC, a company which “has always been advocating for an unbiased and independent approach, and professionalism as its credo.” “How can one … [while being part of] the EU common space of culture and information, be involved in such activities against their neighbor, namely, producing fakes about the protest movement in France? As if it is not people who took to the streets, but it is a ‘hand of Moscow,’ which intervened and created a whole movement of ‘yellow vests,’ and, what is more, brought it into action,” she wondered.