LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House on Sunday.

According to an official handout, the governor and the chief minister exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, administrative issues and development projects in the province.

Also, the chief minister met with the general public visiting Governor’s House yesterday. He got mixed up with people and inquired about their problems. People approached him warmly and took selfies with him.

Talking to people, Buzdar said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Punjab government was vigilant to implement a comprehensive strategy for the public welfare. He said the decision to open the gates of Governor’s House to the public was in the interest of the public and Imran Khan was taking all out steps to facilitate the general public.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of PTI Arshad Dad and newly elected MPA of PP-168 Malik Asad Khokhar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s House on Sunday.

The chief minister congratulated Malik Asad Khokhar on his victory in the by-election. Talking on this occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar said Malik Asad’s victory in by-election depicted people’s confidence in the policies of the captain. “People have voted again for the new Pakistan,” he said.

Buzdar said that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI would become the most popular party not only in Punjab but in the entire country. He said that people were astute enough to recognize those who were habitual of making mere statements.

FATEHA OFFERED FOR VICTIMS OF APS ATTACK

Fateha was offered for the victims of APS terror attack at the mosque of CM Office here on Sunday. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other people prayed for higher ranks for martyred teachers and their students and paid homage to their great sacrifices.

The chief minister said that the martyred children and teachers of APS made the history by establishing a peaceful Pakistan from their blood. The entire nation is paying tribute to their undying sacrifices. Moreover, he said, it was due to these great sacrifices of martyrs that the entire nation was united in the war against terrorism and peace has been made in Pakistan. The great sacrifices of martyrs of APS will always be remembered, he said.