SIALKOT-The Motra Police have registered a case against the Eimanabad Police SHO, an ASI and ten others for kidnapping the son of local exporter-turned-politician Muhammad Saleem Baryar and keeping him a day-long illegal detention in Eimanabad police station, a fictitious case of a car theft.

Police have registered the case (713/2018) by the orders of a local court in Daska city, under sections 148, 149, 342, 382 PPC, 155-C Police Order and 156-C Police Order 2002 against the accused.

The FIR revealed that the incident occurred on November 8,2018 (about one and half months ago).

FIR added that local exporter-turned-politician, President PML-Q Sialkot District Muhammad Saleem Baryar’s young son Mudassar Saleem Baryar and his cousins Hamid Nawaz and Javed Iqbal were going to his factory, when as many as ten armed policemen and others, kidnapped Mudassar Saleem Baryar, who is also exporter-cum-politician, and his cousin Hamid Nawaz at gunpoint.

The accused policemen kidnapped them (from Sialkot district) and took them to Eimanabad police station (in Gujranwala district), where the accused policemen kept them in a day-long illegal detention there for their suspect involvement in a fictitious case of car theft.

During this shameful episode, the accused also snatched cellphones, their purses and thousands rupees in cash.

Later, local notables from both Sialkot and Gujranwala districts, reached the Eimanabad police station and got both of the illegally detained youth free from police custody.

Mudassar Saleem Baryar had also contested the July 25,2018 general elections from Sambrial tehsil’s constituency (NA-76, Sialkot-V) and lost.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Saleem Baryar (President PML-Q Sialkot district) told the newsmen that it had taken about one and half months for getting this case registered, as they submitted a writ petition in a local court against this police highhandedness and also for getting this case registered against policemen.

Police have registered this case with no arrest, in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot exporters have also expressed grave concern against this police handedness.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Sialkot DPO Ameer Abdullah Niazi to look into the matter ad ensure arrest of the accused police officials in this case.