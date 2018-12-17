Share:

KARACHI - Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Samiuddin Siddiqui has said that Karachi is the business hub of country and it is important to established industries for the economic stability to whom not only country will become economically sound bud new employment opportunities will be created, along with KDA, all the organisation who are working on industrial development must be played their part in this regards.

He was expressing his views during a program “Future of construction Industry in Pakistan” held by Think Tank Meet up.

On this occasion, Director Al-Rauf Builders, Chairman ABAD, Director General SBCA, Chief Executive officer Star Marketing and other were present there. In his speech Director General Samiuddin Siddiqui said that for the well being of citizen employment opportunities new industries should be constructed and in this regards KDA development Authority will fully cooperate. He said that in past KDA has been brought a commercial and residential scheme for the citizens and in future it will keep continue.