Share:

ATTOCK-A teenager died after a moving train hit him near Hassanabdal. According to rescue and police sources, two brothers identified as Ali and Abid were crossing a railway crossing near Hassanabdal when they were hit by Jaffer Express.

As a result, 18-year-old Abid died on the spot while his brother,22 got multiple injuries. He was shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi. Reportedly both the brothers were deaf and dumb.

Meanwhile, the Attock Police arrested Muhammad Ramzan alias SP and recovered 90 bottles of liquor from his possession.