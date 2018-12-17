Share:

LAHORE - Talha Waheed of Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd has urged Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to conduct more senior tennis events in all major cities of the country. Talking to The Nation, Talha, the country’s No 1 ranked tennis player in senior doubles 40 category, who recently grabbed double crowns in the Senior ITF Tennis event held here at PLTA last month, said: “Many of the senior players like me keep on training throughout the year but we get very less opportunities to exhibit our prowess in national and international senior tennis events in the country.” He said the PTF is doing well by holding maximum national tennis events throughout the year but they need to host more number of national and ITF senior tennis events in all major cities of the country. “Many of senior players are having their sons and daughters, who take part in the national juniors tournaments and it will be easy for kids to travel to all over Pakistan, if we have seniors categories along with juniors and men’s. Top seniors players like Rasheed Malik, Major R Adnan, Hassan Said, Col R Faisal, Israr Gul, Arif Feroz, Fayyaz Khan and others have their daughters and son’s, who are also top juniors player so it will be great gesture by the PTF, if they add seniors category to their calendar events.”–Staff Reporter