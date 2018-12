Share:

The three-day celebrations of the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Saani Sarkar (RA) will start from Monday at its shrine situated on Bird Wood Road. Charagan and Chadar poshi will be held after Maghrib prayers on Monday. Other religious activities such Naat and Quran recitation and Quran Khawani will be held after Asar prayers on Tuesday and Wednesday. –Staff Reporter