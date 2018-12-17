Share:

Visiting Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu called on Prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday and discussed ways and means to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Turkish minister felicitated the Prime Minister Imran Khan, on behalf of Turkish leadership on being elected and assuming the office of PM. He also conveyed the message of felicitation of the Turkish president.

The Turkish interior minister assured all possible support of Turkey to Pakistan. He also invited Imran Khan to visit Turkey.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of Pak-Turkish bilateral relations and extended the invitation to Turkish President and Turkish leadership to visit Pakistan.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi was also present during the meeting.

Earlier today, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has arrived in Islamabad on a visit to Pakistan.

On arrival, he was warmly received by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi at the Islamabad airport.

Pakistan and Turkey share decades-old friendly relations with each other. Moreover, the transcontinental supports Pakistan on various issues, including its stance on the Kashmir dispute.

It is pertinent to note here that on October 27, Kashmir Black Day, the Youth Assembly of Konya’s Selçuklu Municipality and the Embassy of Pakistan jointly organized a seminar and expressed strong solidarity with the oppressed people of the India-Occupied Kashmir.

They also reaffirmed unflinching support for Kashmiris’ democratic right to self-determination.