MUZAFFARGARH-Two motorcyclists were crushed to death when a speeding trailer hit a bike here on Seetpur Road in Alipur on Sunday.

According to rescue and police sources, the speeding trailer knocked down the motorcycle near Noble Public School on Seetpur Road and crushed the bike-riders. Both the two motorcyclists died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Nadir, son of Ghulam Rasool and 22-year-old Waseem, son of Ghulam Fareed while another 20-year-old Sajjad, son of Noor Mohammad sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur. Later, the bodies were handed over to the heirs. The trailer driver managed to escape from the scene.

The police have registered a case against the runaway driver and impounded the trailer.