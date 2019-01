Share:

The United States has lauded Pakistan’s help in persuading Afghan Taliban for dialogue, in an attempt to bring normalcy in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Spokesperson of US Envoy in Afghanistan said that, “Pakistan played a key role in Afghanistan to bring an end to the conflict and we are thankful to Pakistan’s cooperation in this regard.”

Earlier, Afghanistan foreign ministry spokesman Sibghat Ahmadi in a statement in Kabul said Pakistan’s help in talks among stakeholder in Afghanistan is vital.