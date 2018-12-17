Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Wafaqi Mohtasib secretariat here has taken serious notice of the delay in completion of the housing projects by different agencies and demand of extra charges from the allottees because of escalation in expenditures, it has been learnt.

A meeting of the representatives of ministry of housing and works, Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF), Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) was held at the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Fedral Ombudsman) Secretariat under the chairmanship of Wafaqi Mohtasib some weeks back, according to the documents available with this scribe.

The federal ombudsman expressed severe reservations in the delay and non-completion of the housing projects executed by different agencies in the wake of complaints that were being received at the secretariat. He showed his concern on the slow progress of the projects since over a decade. Wafaqi Mohtasib showed his serious concerns especially over the non-completion of schemes of CDA i.e. Park Enclave, sector E-12, sector I-15 and Kuri Model Village. He observed that serious efforts were not made by the agency to ensure handing over the possession of plots and construction of infrastructure of the schemes. He said over a period of time, CDA has lost its credibility.

According to the sources, Wafaqi Mohtasib told the meeting that a large number of complaints were being received at the Ombudsman secretariat as the allottees had already deposited the amount but the possession of the plots/flats is not being handed over to them.

He expressed severe concerns over the performance of the project managers of the agencies.

The main issues which came under discussion included ‘extreme’ delay in completion of the projects and handing over the possession, levy of delayed charges to the allottees whereas the delay has been on the part of the agency, and demand of extra charges because of escalation which is over and above the original price fixed.

Heads of different agencies briefed the meeting about progress in development work of their respective housing projects and impediments in this regard.

Kuri Road project: Giving a briefing on the Kuri Road Project, Managing Director PHAF told the meeting that there are 117 categories-I houses which are expected to be offered to the allottees by the end of December 2018. Category-II houses are 178 which will be offered to the allottees by the end of January 2019 while category-III houses which are 293 in number are expected to be handed over to the members by the end of March 2019, the MD assured.

He said infrastructure will be completed by June 2019. Sector I-16/3 high-rise apartments: Briefing the meeting on high-rise apartments in sector I-16/3, MD PHAF said the project for construction of apartments for federal government employees (BS-17 to 19) and general public was in progress in accordance with the laid down work plan. He, however, said that the lay out plan and architectural design is yet to be approved by the CDA though it was submitted in year 2015-16. About high-rise apartments in sector I-12, the MD informed the meeting that the scheme was launched in 2016 and has 3200 apartments out of which 1597 have been allotted and the remaining 1603 apartments are under process for allotment.

He submitted that the allotment is open on first come first basis. He said the lay out plan was submitted in 2017 is still pending with the CDA.

Issues: The MD told the meeting that PHA has a number of issues pending decision with CDA since long. He said one Jamil Khokhar has encroached upon a portion of land of PHA Officers’ Residencia.

He further told the meeting that CDA is yet to approve purchase of access road to PHAF Officers’ Residencia through an independent route. He also expressed his concerns over CDA’s demand for CDA-issued NOC for installation of the sui gas connections.

Bhara Kahu housing scheme phase-I and Phase-II: Director General FGEHF briefed the meeting that efforts were underway to start the work on phase-I and phase-II. He said access road to the scheme has been arranged and contract was being let out after due process. He told the meeting that the scheme was launched in year 2009. There are 36000 government employees who have been registered in the scheme. The Layout plan stands submitted to the CDA for approval and the work is expected to start soon, the DG assured the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

The Mohtasib however observed that Bhara Kahu housing project Phase-II is at a standstill. He advised the DG to supervise the project himself so that the issues could be resolved.

Sector G-14/1, 2, 3: According to DG FGEHF, the work for development of roads, sewerage, water supply and drainage has been awarded to M/s NLC for Rs 1499m which is in progress. So far 840 plots have been handed over to the allottees.

Housing Foundation is going to hand over possession of further 1000 plots in near future, the DG told the meeting. He said compensation for left over BUP stands calculated and funds are being arranged for payment.

Sector F-14, F-15: DG FGEHF informed the meeting that the scheme is at a standstill and there has been no progress as a court decision has been challenged by the land owners in Islamabad High Court.

An intra-court appeal was filed against the orders of the IHC which was decided against the Foundation and the Foundation is now going to SC against the decision of IHC, the DG told the meeting.

Park Enclave: On Park Enclave I & II, the CDA high ups informed the meeting that the work on the project was started in 2014 with a cost of Rs 1262 million. The scheme was to be completed in around a period of two years. The infrastructure development has been completed except for a small portion of land which is in dispute. The non-possessed areas comprises of 61 plots. Due to the non-possession of this land, infrastructure development is at standstill.

The original owners are physically in occupation of the disputed land, the meeting was informed. As regards Park Enclave-II project, the meeting was told that preparation of PC-I is under process. The land earmarked for the scheme is 659 kanals with 315 plots but the land is not in possession of the CDA, the meeting was apprised.

Sector E-12: Chairman CDA informed the meeting that CDA Board had in 2014 approved disbursement of rehabilitation benefits to affectees of sector E-12on analogy of the rehabilitation benefits given to affectees and owners of other sectors in Islamabad.

CDA awarded contract of development work of service roads for sub-sector E-12/2 in June 2016 with completion period of 5 months upon assurance of Land Rehabilitation directorate of CDA, to resolve possession of land and BUP issues. The contractor was mobilized to the site and efforts were made to commence work.

However, the locals of the area did not allow them start of work due to their outstanding land issues and also obtained stay order. Assistance of locals was also sought to resolve the issues of affectees of E-12 but it was all in vain, the meeting was told.

It is to mention here that the national assembly standing committee had in 2017 formed a coordination committee comprising MNAs, Member Planning CDA, staff of Land and Rehabilitation directorate of CDA to examine and formulate a strategy to resolve the issues of affectees of E-12 at the earliest but still there is no progress.

The CDA has allocated a sum of Rs 1000m for the current financial year 2018-19 for the infrastructure development of the sector. The officials told the meeting that development work will start in 2nd quarter of financial year 2018-19.

This is however, subject to clearance/possession of the land, they added.

Kurri Model Village: The meeting was informed that the scheme is specifically meant for accommodating the affectees of the owners of Mouza Kurri and Rehara.

Some of the owners/allottees are in occupation of land of Park Enclave.

They are to be accommodated in lieu of their land in Kurri village.

They are not vacating the Park Enclave land till they are settled in the Kurri Model Village scheme, the meeting was informed. The officials said that D Block of Kurri Model Village is in illegal possession of Bahria Enclave. According to the information, Bahria Town is conducting a survey of the land and will take necessary action in due course of time to vacate the encroached land. The occupants of the land of Kuri Model Village have filed cases in the courts and the work has not started because of the stay order, the meeting was informed further.