Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has stated that work ongoing stop sui-gas schemes will start soon and added that new schemes would start after the approval of cabinet.

While responding the call attention notice in National Assembly, he stated that currently Rs 1404.925 million was needed for KP projects. Rs 287.5 million had given by KP government, he added.

However, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has admitted that some sui-gas production areas were lacking gas facility and added that court has also given judgment that sui-gas facility first provides to gas production areas. Moreover, he stated that work on some halt sui-gas schemes would start in the first quarter of 2019.