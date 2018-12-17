Share:

ISLAMABAD-WWF-Pakistan will arrange an international training workshop on Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool in connection with wildlife monitoring and conservation on Monday. The workshop also aims at setting up a comprehensive system of spatial monitoring and reporting of wildlife, and initiate SMART-based adaptive management approaches in operations, monitoring and evaluation of 3 selected National Parks of Pakistan.

including Khunjerab National Park, Central Karakoram National Park and Margalla Hills National Park.

The SMART workshop is