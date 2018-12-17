Share:

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Monday gave 69-hour ultimatum to the government to remove Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat who purportedly threat Medical MS of Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi.

As par details, YDA warned to hold a protest if the law minister was not removed from his post within 69 hours. They also asked the minister to beg apology from the MS.

The doctors on Monday came to their work with black flags on their arms as a mark of protest against the minister.

Later, the Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rascid takes notice of the incident and asked a report from Rawalpindi Medical University’s VC.

She said that Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is against political interference.

She further said that the government is to uphold rule of law at any cost.

It is pertinent to mention here that Raja Basharat, in telephonic talks, had threatened MS if he defies his orders on Sunday.