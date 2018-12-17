Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A youth was crushed to death by Marvi train near Dhoro Naro, on Sunday.

According to the details, Ashok Kumar, son of Lelaram, accidently came under the wheel of Marvi train running between Mirpurkhas to Khokhrapar, resultantly he was died on the spot. His body was shifted to rural health center Pithoro Town for legal formality.

An ASI of CIA police Mithi was seriously injured when his bike was collided with a donkey cart near Sain Phatak at Naokot Town. Report said that injured ASI Dyaram was rushed to Naokot hospital where he was provided first aid.