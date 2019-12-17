Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman chaired a meeting to review price control measures in the province at Civil Secretariat here on Monday. Speaking at the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that it is responsibility of the government to provide relief to people and no compromise can be made on this important matter. He asserted that availability of edibles would be ensured at the prices fixed by the government. The Chief Secretary asked the officers to ensure timely redress of consumers’ complaints about profiteering and hoarding as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He said that a check on demand and supply of commodities should be kept, besides monitoring their prices and crackdown on adulterators, profiteers and hoarders should be expedited across the province. He said that directives had been issued to administrative secretaries to conduct field visits to check measures being taken for controlling prices. Special squads also be constituted to improve mechanism of monitoring, besides submitting reports on daily basis, he ordered. The Chief Secretary issued instructions to keep a strict check on wholesalers rather than small shopkeepers.