MANAMA (Bahrain) - King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred upon Prime Minister Imran Khan the highest civil award of Bahrain ‘‘The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’ in a ceremony held here.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday arrived in Manama on his first visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain after assuming his office.

The prime minister was warmly received by Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa with a red-carpet welcome. Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and other senior officials were accompanying the prime minister, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to further broaden and deepen bilateral engagements across all mutually beneficial fields.

According to a joint statement issued after the day-long visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the prime minister held meetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The discussions focused on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of common interest. The leaders underscored the importance of further promoting political and economic relations, and strengthening cooperation in the fields of public health, energy, education, agriculture and tourism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed his deep appreciation on behalf of Pakistan for the royal gesture to establish King Hamad Nursing and Associated Medical Science University in Pakistan.

Both sides underlined the importance of continuing regular consultations through the existing institutional mechanisms and agreed to hold the second meeting of the Bahrain-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission in Manama in the first quarter of next year.

The two sides welcomed the recent signing of an agreement on military cooperation which will further increase sharing of information, intelligence and assessments.

Bahrain and Pakistan denounced terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including state terrorism, and reaffirmed their desire to strengthen cooperation in the fight against this menace.

Expressing satisfaction regarding growing economic cooperation between the two countries, both sides recognized the potential for greater trade and commercial exchanges and agreed to take all necessary steps to increase the volume of bilateral trade.

The two sides committed to providing favuorable environment for investors from both countries and emphasized the need for a regular and timely exchange of information on available investment opportunities. Pakistani side encouraged Bahraini investors to take advantage of favuorable investing in areas of infrastructure development, energy, tourism, food processing and services.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including security situation in West and South Asia. Both sides reiterated the importance of peaceful resolution of all disputes in the light of international legitimacy and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The prime minister also participated in the National Day celebrations of Bahrain as guest of honour and was conferred upon the Bahrain Order, the highest civil award , in recognition of his remarkable leadership, outstanding achievements and contribution to further strengthening relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed bilateral issues as well as regional situation as they met at Al-Ghudaibya Palace in Manama on Monday.

The prime minister was accorded guard of honour as he arrived at Al-Ghudaibya Palace for official meeting with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, a press release issued by the PM Media Office said in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa also witnessed signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) in the fields of higher education and scientific research, sports and medical sciences.

On invitation of King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, this is the first visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Bahrain after assuming the office.