LAHORE (PR) CEO CLUBS Worldwide-Pakistan Chapter organised a full day workshop on “Developing Leaders and Business Managers for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)” on 11th December, 2019. Proficient professors from LUMS Dr Jawad Syed and Dr Omair Haroon were the consultants of the workshop. Mr. Muhammad Ijaz, President International Development CEO Clubs Worldwide & Chairperson of CEO Clubs Worldwide-Pakistan Chapter shared his experience, knowledge and insights on importance of investment of opportunities that could be possible due to this mega initiative, CPEC.