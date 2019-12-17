Share:

LAHORE - Blanketed by fog, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe cold wave on Monday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist for a next couple of days.

Less visibility disrupted road, air and rail traffic. The fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at midnight that visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Less visibility forced closure of portions of Motorway at around midnight. The situation was the same at almost the entire National Highway. The police urged people to avoid unnecessary travelling and ensure functioning of wipers and use fog lights.

Severe cold forced the people to stay indoors wrapped in woolies and blankets, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads in the morning and at night. Excessive usage of heaters in the offices and at home led to low gas pressure in various parts of Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab (Lahore, Gujranawala, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D G Khan) and upper Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Rohri, Padidan, Jacobabad) during morning and night. Frost is also likely in Potohar region.