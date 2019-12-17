Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Bashrat, Saeedul Hasan Shah, lawmakers Sanaullah Mastikhel and Ch Shahbaz Ahmed also administered anti-polio drops to the children. Chief Secretary, Secretary (P&SH) and others were also present.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that more than 50 thousand teams will administer anti-polio drops to around two crore children of less than five year age during this door to door campaign. The Deputy Commissioners have been directed to monitor this campaign and provincial ministers have been directed to supervise it at divisional level. He asked the parents to cooperate with the anti-polio teams to make Punjab a polio-free province.

50,000 teams to join 5 days drive

Success is the only option in this continues struggle of securing the future of the children, he added. The polio virus will be eliminated with collective efforts, he emphasized. The world is polio-free but regrettably this disease exists in Afghanistan and Pakistan, he lamented. We will have to work with renewed zeal to defeat polio as it is a national issue. Collective efforts are being made to completely eradicate polio from the country, the chief minister concluded.

PTI leader from UK calls on chief minister

A senior leader of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf from the United Kingdom K Ch Aftab called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed problems being faced by the expatriate Pakistanis.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister termed expatriates as a precious asset who send foreign reserves and assured that their problems will be solved on priority basis. The Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission has been activated to help solve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad, he added. District committees of the Oversees Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab have also been constituted and overseas Pakistanis will be given best facilities. The chief minister reiterated that expatriates’ role in strengthening of national economy cannot be ignored. The Punjab Government will continue to protect the properties and legal rights of the expatriate Pakistanis, concluded Usman BuzdarW Ch Aftab invited the chief minister to visit UK. The chief minister accepted the invitation and assured to visit UK as soon as possible.