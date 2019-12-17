Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Azam Suleman on Monday directed the establishment of rehabilitation centres for drug addicts in three big cities and taking steps to control use of narcotics especially in educational institutes and jails. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at his office in Civil Secretariat. In the light of Lahore High Court’s directions, deliberations were made during the meeting to stop drug abuse, especially in education institutes and jails. The CS said implementation of the action plan prepared for controlling the drug abuse in the province must be ensured as progress would be reviewed on regular basis in this regard. He ordered that rehabilitation centres for drug addicts be set up in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan as a pilot project. He mentioned that there is need to enhance public awareness about harms of drug abuse. Ulema and civil society can play a vital role in government’s efforts to free the society from this menace, he added. He directed that work on health profiling of students to control use of narcotics in educational institutes be completed on time. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding preparing a database of drug addicts, health profiling of prisoners and their biometric verification. The meeting was briefed that work on health profiling of students in all educational institutes of the province would be completed by March 31. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of higher education, schools education, specialized healthcare, primary and secondary healthcare, social welfare, IG Prisons and Additional IG (Operations).