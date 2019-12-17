Share:

ISLAMABAD - The deadlock between the government and the Opposition over the appointment of members and Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission persists as the Parliamentary Committee on Monday did not reach any consensus. Headed by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari the Committee failed to have a positive output on the issue.

The government team comprised Dr Mazari, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Minister and Naseebullah Bazai of the Balochistan Awami Party.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was represented at the meeting by Shaaza Fatima, Mushahidullah Khan and Nisar Cheema while former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro and Naveed Qamar represented the PPP.

JUI-F MNA Shahida Akhtar represented her party in the meeting. Later, talking to The Nation, Naseebullah Bazai said that the government side insisted on its proposed name Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad for the post of the CEC. He further said that they wanted to resolve the issue in the yesterday’s meeting but unfortunately they did not reach any consensus.

He stated that they were hoping for more time from Islamabad High Court; stating that the issue should be resolved in the Parliament as it was its domain.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation, PPP leader Sikandar Mandhro who is part of the Committee said that they were in consensus with the government on different options for the vacant posts.

He stated that it was not an issue of a single name or single seat but a matter of 18 names for three vacant seats in the ECP. He said the Opposition was conscious about the looming crisis in the ECP and wanted to resolve the issue on an urgent basis. On the other hand, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani are all set to ask the court for more time in order to resolve the issue.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted 10-day time to government and Opposition to resolve the matter by suspending the Presidential notification of the appointment of two ECP members.