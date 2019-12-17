Share:

KARACHI - An exhibition displaying handmade crafts by the differently-abled stu­dents under the brand Jiddat at­tracted a large crowd at a local mall on Monday. The display of handmade products was aimed at encouraging the differently-abled children of Kara­chi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) for their handwork and bringing them to the routine life as mainstream citi­zens. The exhibition was held under the aegis of KVTC.

The products made by the different­ly-abled students were greatly appre­ciated by the visitors of all ages. The showcase featured beautiful products including women apparel, printed T-shirts, shawls, cushions, vase, wood-made toys and home décor items that were the focus of public attention.

The visitors not only appreciated the quality of handmade crafts of the students, but also shopped several displayed items. The special students also presented various musical and tabloid performances that kept the audience enthralled.

KVTC’s Patron and Chief Executive Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, speak­ing on the occasion, said the purpose of the exhibition was to highlight the skills and talent of the differently-abled students as a responsible soci­ety. “We have a vital role to play in this regard,” he emphasised.

“The world of KVTC is altogether different from the rest as special stu­dents are trained as per their specific academic needs in an atmosphere free of disturbance,” he said, adding the under-trainees always lived in peace and followed the motto of ‘work, work and work’.

Abdul Haseeb Khan informed the audience that as many 128 male and female special children are currently under-training at the institute while over 500 such students after fulfill­ing their education are now serving different Karachi organisations and contributing to the development of society. “We with the help of Jiddat brand not only provide the different­ly-abled students a complete learn­ing and training experience, but also help them earn their livelihood at par with others.” Sana Ayaz, the KVTC Principal, informed that all the prod­ucts of Jiddat are the end products of under-trainee students who have been imparted practical training. “The earnings from such exhibitions are completely spent on the expenses of the children studying at KVTC,” she added.

The KVTC Manager Administration Ms Farheen Amir highlighted that Jid­dat is a quality textile and home acces­sories brand that provides complete skills training and learning experience for differently-abled individuals so that they could earn a better livelihood.

Amir Shahab, the Manager Academ­ics, was of the view that conducting such an exhibition is definitely helpful to show how these special people are an active part of society.

The efforts of KVTC Manager Ad­ministration Farheen Aamir, Principal Sana Ayaz, Manager Academics Aamir Shahab and members of managing committee-Sabeen Waqar, Sadaf Jahan and Aleena Fatmia- to make the cer­emony a success were acknowledged on the occasion.