LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired 15th syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on Monday. FJMU Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, University of Health Sciences (UHS) VC Prof Javed Akram, MPAs Ummul Baneen Ali and Ayesha Nawaz and officers of health and other departments attended the meeting. The meeting granted approval for recruitment of officers and doctors from BPS-16 to BPS-20, appointment of a specialist for mother and child block of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, assistant professor neurosurgery and consultant planning in Government Teaching Hospital Shahdra and enhancing fee of private nursing institutions for the courses in FJMU.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed writing a letter to the finance department for the up-gradation of post of assistant audit officer from BPS-16 to BPS-17. She also directed completing formalities for granting six months extension to more than 100 officials of FJMU. She asked representatives of finance department to submit recommendations for giving pension fund to the officials of FJMU. Meanwhile, the minister inaugurated new peads ward at Sir Ganga Ram hospital